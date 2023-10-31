Amid uproar over former BJP MP son dying due to unavailability of bed in a Lucknow hospital, U.P. orders enquiry

October 31, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - Lucknow

Days after the death of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member’s son at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday ordered a high-level investigation into the death. Bhairon Prasad Mishra’s son died on Saturday allegedly due to non-availability of bed in the emergency ward of the hospital.

The government has relieved the doctor in-charge of the emergency ward and also issued a warning to the director of the institute.

Prakash Mishra, 42, was suffering from a kidney ailment and died on Saturday. Mr. Mishra and his son had arrived at the hospital on Saturday. However, the duty officer refused to admit the patient allegedly due to lack of beds. The patient died an hour later.

Later, SGPGI Director R.K. Dhiman ordered an inquiry into the incident and relieved the doctor for not admitting the patient.

“The Uttar Pradesh government ordered a high-level inquiry into the sad demise of the son of former MP, Honorable Bhairon Prasad Mishra ji at PGI, Lucknow. The doctor concerned, who was found guilty in the prima facie investigation, is being relieved from the institute. A warning has also been issued to the Director, PGI, to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future,” wrote Uttar Pradeh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also handles the Health portfolio on X (formerly Twitter).

The Opposition targeted the Uttar Pradesh government alleging negligence. “It is not about a particular person dying due to lack of treatment, it is also about the value of the life of every common citizen. When even the son of a former MP of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh is not getting treatment, then what to say about the general public,” said Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav.

