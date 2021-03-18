Amid second wave, Gujarat records 1,122 cases

AHMEDABAD

18 March 2021 03:59 IST

In Ahmedabad, public transport suspended; clubs, gyms parks shut

Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the second wave, Gujarat recorded 1,122 infections on Wednesday, its highest tally in over a 100 days. The authorities have imposed restrictions suspending public transport services and shutting down clubs, gyms and gaming zones, gardens and parks in Ahmedabad.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has suspended all public transport buses plying in the city while all gyms, public parks and gardens, gaming zones and clubs have been shut.

Ahmedabad recorded 264 cases while 315 infections were reported from Surat.

The cases have been increasing in the State for the past few days but saw huge jump in numbers on Wednesday with 1,122 infections and three deaths.

So far, 4,430 persons have died of COVID-19 in the State while the number of active cases climbed to 5,310 on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a meeting of top officials to take stock of the situation. Four senior bureaucrats have been tasked to oversee the pandemic-related management in four cities: Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot.

The government has also decided to ramp up tests and disallow mass gatherings in the State, which saw complete relaxations of norms during the recently held local elections and cricket matches played in the city.

Earlier, the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) had decided to hold the cricket matches behind the closed doors, cancelling all tickets at the Narendra Modi stadium.

“Due to the rise in number of corona cases, the GCA has decided, in consultation with the BCCI, that the matches will be played closed door and not allow the spectators in the ground during T20 Internationals to be played between India and England at Ahmedabad,” said GCA Vice-President Dhanraj Nathwani.