Amid row over visa denial to Indian wushu players, Chinese envoy calls for strengthening bilateral ties

September 25, 2023 03:00 am | Updated 02:15 am IST - Kolkata

Amid controversy over China's decision to deny a visa to three Indian wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh for the Asian Games, Chinese envoy Zha Liyou on September 24 called for strengthening bilateral relations on a healthy and stable track.

Currently, relations between the two countries are "generally stable, and the leaders of the two countries maintain dialogue and communication", said Mr. Liyou, Chinese consul general in Kolkata.

Also Read | Arunachal CM slams Beijing for denying visa to wushu athletes

"China is willing to work with India to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen dialogue and communication, overcome interference difficulties, and promote the development of bilateral relations on a healthy and stable track," Mr. Liyou said while addressing a programme to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

He also said the neighbouring country is willing to work with all parties, including India, to serve as a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order with a broader vision.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A stable and healthy China-India relationship is in the fundamental interests of both countries and their peoples. The common development and revitalisation of the two countries is related to the future of Asia and the world," the Chinese envoy said.

Asked about the denial of visas to three athletes for the Asian Games, Mr. Liyou said, "Asian Game is the game for all of us. We are family… this is a bilateral issue and I would invite you to reach out to Chinese Embassy…"

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday decided to cancel his upcoming visit to Hangzhou for the Asian Games as a mark of protest against China's decision to deny visas to three Indian wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh.

Female players Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu have been denied accreditation, which also works as visa for the Asian Games that officially open on Saturday in Hangzhou.

"Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, issues statement underscoring the fact that in keeping with our long-standing and consistent position, India firmly rejects differential treatment of Indian citizens on the basis of domicile or ethnicity. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," the statement added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT