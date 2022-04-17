Amid row over actual COVID deaths, WHO Director General to visit India

He will attend the inauguration of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar

Director-General of the WHO Tedros Ghebreyesus and Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will be among the foreign guests to participate in the inauguration of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar on April 19.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Ghebreyesus and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will be among the foreign guests to participate in the inauguration of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar on April 19. The WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

One of its kind globally, GCTM will be the first outpost centre for traditional medicines and is aimed at creating an international hub for wellness. The visit by Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus is expected to draw greater attention as the WHO is in the eye of a storm following media reports informing that India is stalling the release of a WHO report that revealed that the actual COVID-19 death count in India is around 40 million.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlighted the news and urged Prime Minister Modi to grant ₹4 lakh to the families of those affected by the pandemic. India has criticised the methodology used by WHO in compiling the report.

Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus will also visit Nepal during his South Asia trip where he is expected to survey the various measures taken by Kathmandu to deal with the pandemic.