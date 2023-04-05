ADVERTISEMENT

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, SC says willing to hear lawyers through video conferencing

April 05, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - New Delhi

Referring to recent media reports, a bench comprising the CJI and Justice J. B. Pardiwala said the court is more than willing to permit lawyers to appear through the hybrid mode

PTI

Supreme Court of India. File | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D. Y. Chandrachud on April 5 took note of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country and said the Supreme Court is willing to hear lawyers via video conferencing.

"We can hear you through video conferencing mode also," the CJI said.

India on April 5 recorded 4,435 new COVID-19 infections, the biggest single-day jump in 163 days (five months and 13 days), while the number of active cases increased to 23,091, according to Union Health Ministry data.

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4.47 crore (4,47,33,719). The death toll increased to 5,30,916 with 15 deaths, the data stated.

