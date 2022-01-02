Amid rising cases, Supreme Court reverts to virtual hearings

NEW DELHI

02 January 2022 22:12 IST

Court puts on hold system of hybrid hearings

The Supreme Court has reverted to fully virtual mode of hearing for the next fortnight in view of the rising COVID cases.

Virtual hearings would start without exception when the court reopens post Christmas and New Year vacations on January 3.

A notification issued by the court on Saturday informed lawyers and litigants about the decision to drop the hybrid mode of hearings for the next two weeks.

Prior to Christmas holidays, the court had divided the weekdays between virtual and physical hearings of cases.

Mondays and Fridays were virtual hearings and Tuesdays were optional while Wednesdays and Thursdays saw physical hearings in a controlled environment though lawyers could opt to appear online.

However, the increasing number of cases seems to have compelled the court to review the standard operating procedure for now

“It is hereby notified for the information of the members of the bar, party-in-person and all concerned that keeping in view the rising number of cases of omicron variant... hybrid option before hon’ble courts will remain suspended for the present and all hearings before the hon’ble courts for a period of two weeks from and with effect from 03.01.2022 shall be through virtual mode only,” the notification said.