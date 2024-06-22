GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amid NEET-NET row, Centre removes NTA director-general

India Trade Promotion Organisation Chairman and MD Pradeep Singh Kharola has been assigned the additional charge of NTA DG

Updated - June 22, 2024 10:02 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 09:59 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
National Testing Agency director-general Subodh Kumar Singh has been put on “compulsory wait” in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) till further orders. File

| Photo Credit: PTI

National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Singh was shunted out on June 22, amid a massive controversy over alleged irregularities in competitive exams NEET and NET.

An official said he has been put on “compulsory wait” in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) till further orders.

Ministry of Education notifies seven-member panel to reform process of competitive exams

India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Singh Kharola has been assigned additional charge of the testing agency till appointment of a regular incumbent.

“NTA DG has been put on compulsory wait in the Department of Personnel and Training. Pradeep Singh Kharola has been assigned additional charge of NTA DG till further orders,” a senior official said.

The government has cancelled the UGC-NET even as there are allegations of paper leak in NEET-UG as well and demand for its cancellation.

