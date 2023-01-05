ADVERTISEMENT

Amid factional fights in Telangana Congress, Kharge appoints new AICC in-charge

January 05, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - New Delhi

All India Congress Committee says Manikrao Thakre has been appointed to the post with immediate effect

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Manikrao Thakre

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, as part of an exercise to redistribute organisational responsibilities, appointed a new in-charge for Telangana, where the party has been witnessing open factional rivalry.

A statement from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday said Mr. Kharge has appointed Manikrao Thakre with immediate effect.

Lok Sabha member from Tamil Nadu, Manickam Tagore, who is the incumbent AICC in-charge for Telangana, has been made in-charge of Goa by relieving Dinesh Gundu Rao of his responsibility of the coastal State. Mr. Rao will continue to be in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Though a reshuffle of AICC in-charges barely a month ahead of the plenary session is unusual, the events in Telangana seem to have prompted the move.

In Telangana, the old guard of the Congress as well as senior leaders have expressed their disapproval of State party chief Revanth Reddy, who had been a two-term lawmaker of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) before joining the Congress in 2017.

In June 2021, Mr. Reddy, considered to be close to Team Rahul Gandhi, was appointed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US