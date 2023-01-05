Amid factional fights in Telangana Congress, Kharge appoints new AICC in-charge

January 05, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - New Delhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, as part of an exercise to redistribute organisational responsibilities, appointed a new in-charge for Telangana, where the party has been witnessing open factional rivalry.

A statement from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday said Mr. Kharge has appointed Manikrao Thakre with immediate effect.

Lok Sabha member from Tamil Nadu, Manickam Tagore, who is the incumbent AICC in-charge for Telangana, has been made in-charge of Goa by relieving Dinesh Gundu Rao of his responsibility of the coastal State. Mr. Rao will continue to be in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Though a reshuffle of AICC in-charges barely a month ahead of the plenary session is unusual, the events in Telangana seem to have prompted the move.

In Telangana, the old guard of the Congress as well as senior leaders have expressed their disapproval of State party chief Revanth Reddy, who had been a two-term lawmaker of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) before joining the Congress in 2017.

In June 2021, Mr. Reddy, considered to be close to Team Rahul Gandhi, was appointed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief.