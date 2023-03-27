ADVERTISEMENT

Amid din, Parliament approves Union Budget for 2023-24 with Lok Sabha clearing Finance Bill as amended by Rajya Sabha

March 27, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - New Delhi

The amendment to the Finance Bill 2023, which sought to correct an error with regard to the tax rate on Securities Transaction Tax, was moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in Rajya Sabha during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on March 27. | Photo Credit: ANI

Parliament on March 27 approved the Union Budget for 2023-24 with the Lok Sabha clearing the Finance Bill as amended by the Rajya Sabha, amid continuous uproar by the Opposition over the Adani issue.

The amendment to the Finance Bill 2023, which sought to correct an error with regard to the tax rate on Securities Transaction Tax (STT), was moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The passage of the Finance Bill completes the Budgetary exercise for 2023-24.

Rama Devi, who was in the Chair, adjourned the House for the day after the passage of the Finance Bill.

