Amid Army, family’s contradicting claims, post-mortem report key to know cause of Kupwara man’s death

March 03, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is awaiting the post-mortem report to take forward the probe into the death of a 33-year-old civilian from north Kashmir’s Kupwara, who was arrested by the Army in December last year. His decomposed body was spotted this week after 75 days from a jungle.

Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, Doifode Sagar Dattatray and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kupwara, Yougal Manhas have visited the family and assured “that the investigation will be conducted in a transparent and impartial manner to bring it to a logical conclusion”.

The death was widely protested by the family and locals in Kunan Poshpora, even after two days of the burial. “All we demand is justice. An action should be taken against those responsible for the killing,” Khursheed Ahmad, a local sarpanch, said.

Abdul Rasheed Dar, a driver by profession, was detained by the Army on December 15 last year for “questioning”. According to police records, the Army maintained that Dar fled from custody. However, the family alleged that Dar died in custody.

The body of Dar was recovered on March 1 from a nearby forest area after two days of searches launched by the police, following a tip-off. Locals have put up huge posters of the deceased in the locality and described him as “shaheed” or martyr.

“We are sure he died the same week he was picked up by the Army. All we were demanding was his body for a decent burial. That was denied to us for the past 75 days,” a close relative of Dar, on condition of anonymity, said.

Dar’s disappearance sparked protests in north Kashmir and several political leaders including People Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti, demanded a thorough probe into the incident.

“The police have started a proper investigation in the case to ascertain all facts and circumstances leading to his death. Further details shall follow with the progress of the investigations,” a police spokesman said.

The police said the body was lying in the forest area of Zurhama-PK Gali. They had lodged a missing report at the Trehgam police station in the case.

“The family members of the deceased had alleged that on December 15, 2022 Dar was taken by some Army personnel from his house at Kunan. However, at the same time, the Army had revealed that although he was taken for questioning and subsequent identification of a particular place in the forest of Laderwan-Zurhama area, he jumped over and fled taking advantage of the darkness and topography,” the police said.

Meanwhile, locals are pinning hopes on the post mortem report to know the cause of death of Dar, who had undergone two surgeries when he was picked up by the Army.