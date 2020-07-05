National

America loves India: Trump

Donald Trump. File

Donald Trump. File   | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. President responds to PM’s Fourth of July greetings.

U.S. President Donald Trump sent a message of solidarity to India during the weekend. The remark from Mr. Trump was issued on his official social media accounts after Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him on the 244th independence day of the United States. 

“Thank you, my friend. America loves India,” President Trump responded.

Also read: At Rushmore, Donald Trump says protesters seek to ‘defame’ heroes

In his message, Mr. Modi had said as the “largest democracies” of the world, both India and the U.S. cherish “freedom and human enterprise”.

Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2020 5:43:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/america-loves-india-says-donald-trump/article31992285.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY