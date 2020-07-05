America loves India, says Donald Trump after PM Modi’s U.S. Independence Day greetings

President Donald Trump of the United States sent a message of solidarity with India during the weekend. The remark from the U.S. President was issued on his official social media accounts after Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him on the 244th independence day of the United States.
Also read: At Rushmore, Donald Trump says protesters seek to ‘defame’ heroes
"Thank you, my friend. America loves India," said President Trump. The comment came soon after the Indian leader Narendra Modi wished the United States on the occasion of the July 4 independence day celebrations.
In his message on the occasion, Mr. Modi said as the "largest democracies" of the world, both India and the U.S. cherish "freedom and human enterprise".
India has protested against the new visa policy of Trump administration that is likely to reduce the number of Indians joining specialised or IT-related professions in the U.S. The U.S. is yet to address the Indian requests in a substantial manner.
However, the timing of the messages of Saturday, shows that the U.S. leader is connected to the South Asian region where the Chinese and the Indian forces are confronting each other near eastern Ladakh.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath