America loves India, says Donald Trump after PM Modi’s U.S. Independence Day greetings

In his message on the occasion, Mr. Modi said as the "largest democracies" of the world, both India and the U.S. cherish "freedom and human enterprise".

President Donald Trump of the United States sent a message of solidarity with India during the weekend. The remark from the U.S. President was issued on his official social media accounts after Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him on the 244th independence day of the United States.

"Thank you, my friend. America loves India," said President Trump. The comment came soon after the Indian leader Narendra Modi wished the United States on the occasion of the July 4 independence day celebrations.

India has protested against the new visa policy of Trump administration that is likely to reduce the number of Indians joining specialised or IT-related professions in the U.S. The U.S. is yet to address the Indian requests in a substantial manner.

However, the timing of the messages of Saturday, shows that the U.S. leader is connected to the South Asian region where the Chinese and the Indian forces are confronting each other near eastern Ladakh.

