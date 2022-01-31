Ambit of NCW must be expanded: PM Modi

PM was addressing NCW’s 30th Foundation Day

In order the address the evolving needs of women in the country the National Commission for Women (NCW) must broaden its ambit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the 30th Foundation Day of the NCW.

“Expanding the role of NCW is the need of the hour. The State Commissions must also widen their ambit, Mr. Modi said.

Women’s role

He emphasised that there was a need to promote women entrepreneurs in the country.

“Women’s participation in the growth cycle of New India is on the rise. Women’s commissions must ensure that women’s role in entrepreneurship is recognised and promoted,” Mr. Modi said.

The Prime Minister noted that the strength of self help groups in the country had increased by three times in the past six or seven years, which he likened to the burgeoning of start-ups in the country.