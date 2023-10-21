HamberMenu
Ambedkar’s contributions not restricted to Constitution alone, says Pawar

He took futuristic decisions on water resources and power, says NCP chief

October 21, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated October 22, 2023 12:37 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
NCP chief Sharad Pawar with MP and writer Kumar Ketkar during a discussion on B.R. Ambedkar’s book The Problem of the Rupee: Its Origin and Its Solution at the Y. B. Chavan Centre in Mumbai on October 21, 2023.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar with MP and writer Kumar Ketkar during a discussion on B.R. Ambedkar’s book The Problem of the Rupee: Its Origin and Its Solution at the Y. B. Chavan Centre in Mumbai on October 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

B.R. Ambedkar’s contributions were not restricted just to the Constitution, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar said on October 21 here. He also took crucial and futuristic decisions on water resources and power, Mr. Pawar said.

Ambedkar deserves credit for preserving parliamentary democracy in the country, Mr. Pawar said, speaking at an event to commemorate the 100 years of Ambedkar’s book The Problem of the Rupee: Its Origin and Its Solution.

He mentioned that Ambedkar played a key role in the construction of the Bhakra Nangal dam and setting up of the Damodar Valley Corporation, both significant for water and power generation. “The current generation is only aware of his contribution (as the chairman of the drafting committee) towards the Constitution. He also took crucial decisions on how to use water and build its infrastructure,” Mr. Pawar said. 

