Ambedkar University faculty protest against Vice Chancellor over unaddressed grievances

Faculty members of the Delhi government-run Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) are planning to stage a demonstration outside Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather’s office in the varsity’s north Delhi campus on August 12 to protest against university management turning a blind eye to a slew of grievances.

Up to 145 permanent faculty members, about 70 to 80 contractual and visiting faculty members, and over 200 non-teaching staff are protesting to demand better working conditions.

“The V-C has not given an audience to the faculty association despite repeated requests since last (2023) September,” an office-bearer of the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) Faculty Association or AUDFA told The Hindu.

In a letter written by the AUDFA to the V-C, the faculty has enlisted a charter of demands alleging punishment transfers of faculty and staff without consultation and consent; dysfunctional committees, including the Equal Opportunities Office, and Internal Complaints Committee; crumbling infrastructure, etc.

Faculty members are also disturbed by the delay in the construction of the AUD’s Dheerpur and Rohini campuses. “This matter should be taken up with the Delhi government for a favourable outcome,” the AUDFA office-bearer said.

Faculty members allege the inadequate and uninspired maintenance of campus infrastructure restricts their ability to conduct on-campus work satisfactorily. Many faculty rooms are infested with large rodents and mosquitoes, they said. “The continuing monkey menace at the KG (Kashmere Gate) campus also contributes to a non-conducive, and rather intimidating work atmosphere for all the employees of the university,” the AUDFA’s letter said.

The AUDFA has also urged the university authorities to provide medical cover to all teaching and non-teaching staff under the Delhi Government Employees Health Scheme (DGEHS). “The current system of medical care with limited empanelment of hospitals, of both public undertaking and of private, is not adequate and leaves the employees wanting medical care in their time of need,” the letter to the V-C states.

The Academic Services department arbitrarily tries to question previous promotions and increments in the name of ‘administrative observations’, thereby indicating selective biases and vindictiveness towards some faculty members. “The aggrieved faculty members are being compelled to go to the Court and waste their money, time and energy to seek redressal of their grievances,” the letter further said.

It is also alleged that the gratuity of some faculty members who have resigned or superannuated from the university has selectively not been paid. Faculty members also face the denial of No Objection Certificates without any rationale

“One faculty member faced such a denial to apply for and attend an FDP [faculty development programme] being held abroad during the vacation period, which has no financial implication for the University. Similarly, a duty leave is being denied to deliver a talk outside of AUD, without any rationale. In another case, a faculty member is denied extraordinary leave to undertake a fellowship,” the letter stated.

“We are witnessing an unusual scenario where a few faculty members are saddled with multiple deanships and directorships, and the same persons hold these posts for multiple terms. This obstructs the sense of fairness and preparation of leadership among the great majority of faculty members,” an office-bearer of the AUDFA said.

The minutes of all the board of management, academic council, finance committee, and court meetings, which haven’t been uploaded or updated since 2022, should be added to the AUD’s intranet, as is required of public universities. “Hence AUDFA strongly urges the administration to keep all records updated to maintain transparency and accountability in the system,” the letter stated.

Staff have also alleged continued harassment at the behest of the administration. “While one of the members informed about her arbitrary and inconvenient transfer to another campus as a punishment transfer declaring her out of bounds from the VCO [Vice-Chancellor’s Office]. Another staff informed that medical leave was not considered for her in a life-threatening medical situation she faced,” the letter stated.

“Despite repeated requests made by her administration didn’t consider her case with empathy. Staff also highlighted last moment denials of leave which were applied from long before without stating any concrete reason of denial,” the letter said.