Ambedkar didn’t want special status for J&K, says Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday (November 25, 2024) claimed that Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who headed the drafting committee of the Constitution, was opposed to giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), on the ground that it was against the unity and integrity of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Meghwal also said that the Article 370 pertaining to special status to J&K was passed by the Constituent Assembly in haste when Ambedkar was absent.

Speaking at a book launch, the Law Minister said Ambedkar had refused to pilot Article 370. “He [Ambedkar] was the first one to speak on all the Articles that came up before the Constituent Assembly. Discussions used to take place for half-a-day or more than a day. Ambedkar used to respond to the debates,” the Minister said, quoting records of the Constituent Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Records show that he spoke the most in the debates. But Article 370, he refused to pilot, saying it was against the unity and integrity of the country,” Mr. Meghwal said. He added that another member of the drafting committee was tasked to get it passed since the then Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, was insistent on adopting Article 370.

“Ambedkar was not present as he had gone to a hospital ... It (Article 370) was passed in haste,” the Minister said, adding “he was a true patriot”.

Mr. Meghwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was another patriot who ensured the end of special status for J&K.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.