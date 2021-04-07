Ambani home bomb scare case | Sachin Vaze’s NIA custody extended till April 9

Mumbai

Suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 13

A Mumbai court on April 7 extended the NIA custody of suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze till April 9 in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence and the death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Mr. Vaze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 13.

He was on April 7 produced before Special NIA Court Judge P.R. Sitre, who extended his custody to the probe agency till April 9.

The NIA had sought the extension of Mr. Vaze’s remand for further probe into the case.

Two other accused in the case — suspended police constable Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gor — were remanded to 14-day judicial custody by the court.

The court also allowed the CBI to question Mr. Vaze in connection with its preliminary enquiry into the allegations of corruption levelled by senior police officer Param Bir Singh against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

A Scorpio with explosives was found near Mr. Ambani’s residence in south Mumbai on February 25.

Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the vehicle, was found dead in the Mumbra creek in Thane on March 5.