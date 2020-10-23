National

Amazon refuses to appear before Joint Committee of Parliament on Data Protection Bill

Amazon   | Photo Credit: AP

E-commerce giant Amazon has refused to appear before the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Data Protection Bill on October 28 and this amounts to breach of privilege, panel chairperson and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said on Friday.

Ms. Lekhi said that “the panel is unanimous in its opinion that coercive action can be suggested to the government against the e-commerce company.”

“Amazon has refused to appear before the panel on October 28 and if no one on behalf of the e-commerce company appears before the panel it amounts to breach of privilege,” she told PTI.

Meanwhile, Facebook’s policy head Ankhi Das appeared before the panel on the issue of data security on Friday.

Facebook India representatives were asked some tough and searching questions by the members of the panel, sources said.

During the meeting, a member suggested that the social media giant should not draw inferences from the data of its users for commercial benefits of its advertisers.

The panel has summoned officials of micro-blogging site Twitter on October 28, and Google and Paytm on October 29.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2020 2:13:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/amazon-refuses-to-appear-before-joint-committee-of-parliament-on-data-protection-bill/article32928109.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY