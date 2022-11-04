Amazon India seeks 10 days to reply to NCPCR notice on funding for All India Mission

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon India has informed the national child rights body that it had no information regarding funding to the All India Mission which was involved in “unlawful activities” and would get the same from its office in the United States.

The organisation has sought 10 days’ time for providing the information sought by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanungo said three representatives of Amazon India appeared before the commission on November 1 and informed it that funding to the All India Mission, which runs many orphanages, was governed by the Amazon U.S. office and they would get the requisite information within 10 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The child rights body had on October 19 summoned global senior vice-president and country head of Amazon India Amit Agarwal over alleged funding to the All India Mission. The commission had warned of legal action in case Mr. Agarwal failed to appear before it.

However, on November 1, the Amazon representatives informed the commission that Mr. Agarwal was not in country and had sought further 10 days’ time to submit a response in the matter.

Alleging that the All India Mission was involved in unlawful practices, in a letter to Amazon India on September 16, the NCPCR had requested the organisation to look into the matter and furnish certain details about the All India Mission and other orphanages funded by the company within seven days.

‘Unlawful practices’

The NCPCR said it issued the notice after receiving a complaint from NGO Social Justice Forum, Arunachal Pradesh, which alleged that the All India Mission was involved in “unlawful practices” by “illegally converting children in India”.

However, after no reply was received, the commission had on October 19, asked Mr. Amit Agarwal to appear in person before the commission along with the details of the action taken in the matter on November 1, to explain the reasons for delay in submission of the report and to inform the commission about the action taken on the complaint sent by it.