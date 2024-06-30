GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amarnath Yatra: Third batch of over 6,600 pilgrims leaves Jammu base camp for Kashmir

The third batch, including 1,141 women, left in 319 vehicles between 3.50 a.m. and 4.45 a.m. amid tight security

Updated - June 30, 2024 11:03 am IST

Published - June 30, 2024 11:02 am IST - Jammu

PTI
Security personnel stand guard as pilgrims wait to register for the annual Amarnath Yatra at Saraswati Dham Railway Station, in Jammu, on June 30, 2024.

Security personnel stand guard as pilgrims wait to register for the annual Amarnath Yatra at Saraswati Dham Railway Station, in Jammu, on June 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A third batch of 6,619 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu in two separate convoys to join the annual Amarnath pilgrimage in the Kashmir Himalayas, officials said on June 30.

About 14,000 pilgrims paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine located at a height of 3,880 metres on the first day of the 52-day annual yatra, which commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on Saturday, the officials said.

The third batch, including 1,141 women, left in 319 vehicles between 3.50 a.m. and 4.45 a.m. amid tight security.

It was raining in Jammu when the pilgrims left for Kashmir, the officials said, adding that 3,838 devotees opted for the Pahalgam route while 2,781 were heading for Baltal to perform the yatra.

With this, a total of 13,103 pilgrims left the Jammu base camp for the Valley since June 28 when Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch.

The pilgrimage will conclude on August 19. More than 4.5 lakh pilgrims paid their obeisance at the cave shrine, housing a naturally-formed ice lingam, last year.

