Amarnath Yatra resumes

Pilgrims proceed towards the cave shrine of Amarnath, in Pahalgam on July 6, 2018.

Pilgrims proceed towards the cave shrine of Amarnath, in Pahalgam on July 6, 2018.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Amarnath Yatra resumed on July 6 from the Pahalgam route after a gap of two days while it remained suspended for the third consecutive day from the Baltal route due to landslides.

The yatra was suspended on Wednesday on both the routes in the wake of inclement weather and landslips at several places on the yatra route.

Jammu and Kashmir
