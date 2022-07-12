Amarnath Yatra resumes on Baltal route

003 FOR FRAMED ONLY Hindu devotees make their way on foot and on horses along a mountain path during their pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath, near Baltal, J&K. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

July 12, 2022 11:31 IST

The yatra was suspended following flash floods that claimed at least 15 lives.