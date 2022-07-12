Amarnath Yatra resumes on Baltal route

PTI July 12, 2022 11:31 IST

The yatra was suspended following flash floods that claimed at least 15 lives.

003 FOR FRAMED ONLY Hindu devotees make their way on foot and on horses along a mountain path during their pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath, near Baltal, J&K. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The Amarnath Yatra resumed on the Baltal route in Ganderbal district on Tuesday, July 12 2022, after a four-day suspension following flash floods that claimed 15 lives and left several injured, officials said. They said a fresh batch of the pilgrims left the Baltal base camp early morning for the cave shrine. Flash floods near the shrine on July 8 left at least 15 people dead and over 30 missing, forcing the temporary suspension of the pilgrimage. The pilgrimage had resumed on July 11, 2022, via the Pahalgam route.



