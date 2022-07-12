Amarnath Yatra resumes on Baltal route
The yatra was suspended following flash floods that claimed at least 15 lives.
The Amarnath Yatra resumed on the Baltal route in Ganderbal district on Tuesday, July 12 2022, after a four-day suspension following flash floods that claimed 15 lives and left several injured, officials said.
They said a fresh batch of the pilgrims left the Baltal base camp early morning for the cave shrine.
Flash floods near the shrine on July 8 left at least 15 people dead and over 30 missing, forcing the temporary suspension of the pilgrimage.
The pilgrimage had resumed on July 11, 2022, via the Pahalgam route.
