Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to be insured for ₹5 lakh

Ensure more mobile towers, oxygen cylinders, medical beds en route, says Shah during review

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairing a meeting on the arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra, in New Delhi on Tuesday. J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and other officials are seen. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the Amarnath Yatra security arrangements in a series of meetings with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha and other senior officials of the Ministry on Tuesday.

The yatra to the cave shrine in south Kashmir commences on June 30 and concludes on August 11.

J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta said that for the first time, every Amarnath Yatra pilgrim would be given a radio frequency identification (RFID) card and would be insured for ₹5 lakh.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvinda Kumar and other senior officials of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) attended the meeting.

A statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs said Mr. Shah held a long meeting regarding the safety of the yatra and the facilities required for the pilgrims. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval also participated in the meeting. There were three meetings in all, which continued for five hours.

Mr. Shah directed that arrangements be made for all essential facilities, including lodging, electricity, water, communication and health of the Amarnath yatris. He said that this was the first journey after the COVID-19 pandemic and in case the yatris had any health-related problems due to the high altitude, adequate arrangements would have to be made, said the statement.

The Minister said the number of mobile towers should be increased on the yatra route for better communication and dissemination of information. Necessary equipment should be deployed to open the route immediately in case of landslips, he said. He also asked the authorities to ensure adequate number of oxygen cylinders and medical beds at altitudes above 6,000 feet. Ambulances and helicopters should be available to deal with any emergency situation. All types of transport services should be increased for the convenience of the pilgrims.

A tent city, WiFi hotspots and proper lighting would be arranged on the yatra route, the Ministry said.

The J&K administration and the police have been asked to brace for around eight lakh pilgrims for the yatra, which is being organised after a gap of two years.