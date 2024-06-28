GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amarnath Yatra: L-G Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of pilgrims from Jammu

The pilgrims who left in a cavalcade of 231 vehicles, were escorted by the Central Reserve Police Force.

Updated - June 28, 2024 11:53 am IST

Published - June 28, 2024 11:30 am IST - Jammu

PTI
Pilgrims raise devotional slogans as the first batch of pilgrims leaves for the Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu, Friday, June 28, 2024. (PTI06_28_2024_000073B)

Pilgrims raise devotional slogans as the first batch of pilgrims leaves for the Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu, Friday, June 28, 2024. (PTI06_28_2024_000073B) | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid chants of Bum Bum Bhole and Har Har Mahadev, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of 4,603 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from the Yatri Niwas base camp in Bhagwati Nagar here on Friday, June 28, 2.

Also read: Amarnath shrine will soon be more accessible

The pilgrims left for the twin base camps in Kashmir ¬ north Kashmir's Baltal and south Kashmir's Anantnag ¬ from Jammu amid tight security.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha wished the pilgrims a safe journey.

"May the blessings of Baba Amarnath ji bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone's life," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha flags off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims at a base camp, in Jammu, Friday, June 28, 2024.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha flags off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims at a base camp, in Jammu, Friday, June 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The 52-day pilgrimage will begin from the twin tracks ¬ the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal ¬ on Saturday, June 29 and conclude on August 19.

The pilgrims left in a cavalcade of 231 vehicles. They were escorted by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

From the twin basecamps in Kashmir, they will undertake an arduous journey to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine of Lord Shiva in the south Kashmir Himalayas, a senior official said.

Tens of thousands of pilgrims undertake the pilgrimage every year to one of the most revered Hindu shrines. Comprehensive arrangements, including three-tier security, area dominations, elaborate route deployment and checkpoints, have been made to ensure a smooth yatra.

"Traffic restrictions will be imposed on various routes from June 28 to August 19, with daily advisories issued to minimise inconvenience," the official said.

According to reports, more than 3.50 lakh people have registered for this year's yatra. As many as 125 community kitchens (langars) have been set up along the two routes to the cave shrine and are supported by over 6,000 volunteers.

