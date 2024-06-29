ADVERTISEMENT

Amarnath Yatra begins, first batch of pilgrims leave for cave shrine

Published - June 29, 2024 09:05 am IST - Srinagar

Stringent security arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the yatra.

PTI

Hindu devotees begin their pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath from a base camp in Pahalgam on June 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on Saturday June 29, 2024, as the first batch of pilgrims left the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan to start their journey to the 3880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

The yatra started early morning from the twin tracks ¬ the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route and the 14-km Baltal route.

The officials said the batches of pilgrims on the twin routes were flagged off by the respective deputy commissioners along with senior police and civil administration officials.

Jammu and KashmirLieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had flagged off the first batch of 4,603 pilgrims from the Yatri Niwas base camp in Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu on Friday morning.

The annual Amarnath Yatra started early morning from the twin tracks ¬ the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route and the 14-km Baltal route. | Photo Credit: AFP

The pilgrims reached the Kashmir Valley in the afternoon and received a rousing welcome from the administration and locals.

The pilgrims will pay obeisance at the cave shrine which houses the naturally formed ice-lingam.

Stringent security arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the yatra.

Thousands of security personnel from the police, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and other paramilitary forces have been deployed to ensure foolproof security. Aerial surveillance will also be carried out.

The 52-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 19.

