Amarnath yatra: Another batch of over 6,500 pilgrims leaves for the shrine

July 20, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - Jammu

Pilgrims who were stranded due to the closure of Jammu-Srinagar highway have resumed their journey

PTI

Pilgrims offer prayers at the Amarnath Cave Temple during the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Anantnag on July 19. | Photo Credit: ANI

Amid tight security, a fresh batch of over 6,500 pilgrims left the base camp here on July 20 for the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

While 3,746 pilgrims, who are headed for Pahalgam, left in a convoy of 165 vehicles, another convoy of 97 vehicles carrying 2,777 pilgrims left for the Baltal base camp.

Another batch of 4,900 pilgrims, which had a night halt at Chanderkot in Ramban district due to closure of Jammu-Srinagar national highway, left this morning for Amarnath, officials said.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

