HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amarnath yatra: Another batch of over 6,500 pilgrims leaves for the shrine

Pilgrims who were stranded due to the closure of Jammu-Srinagar highway have resumed their journey

July 20, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - Jammu

PTI
Pilgrims offer prayers at the Amarnath Cave Temple during the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Anantnag on July 19.

Pilgrims offer prayers at the Amarnath Cave Temple during the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Anantnag on July 19. | Photo Credit: ANI

Amid tight security, a fresh batch of over 6,500 pilgrims left the base camp here on July 20 for the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

While 3,746 pilgrims, who are headed for Pahalgam, left in a convoy of 165 vehicles, another convoy of 97 vehicles carrying 2,777 pilgrims left for the Baltal base camp.

Another batch of 4,900 pilgrims, which had a night halt at Chanderkot in Ramban district due to closure of Jammu-Srinagar national highway, left this morning for Amarnath, officials said.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / religion and belief / hinduism / customs and tradition / ritual

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.