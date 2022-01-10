Amarinder’s party Punjab Lok Congress gets hockey and ball symbol

The Election Commission said it had decided to extend the concession of a common symbol to candidates of eight registered unrecognised parties

Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh’s recently formed political party, the Punjab Lok Congress, on Monday got the “hockey and ball” symbol for the February 14 Assembly elections.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officers of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, the Election Commission said it had decided to extend the concession of a common symbol to candidates of eight registered unrecognised parties. One of them, the Punjab Lok Congress Party, was allotted the “hockey and ball” symbol for use in all the 117 Assembly constituencies. The party informed its followers on Twitter on Monday saying it had received its symbol.

The former Congress leader had resigned from the party and floated the Punjab Lok Congress in November. In December, he announced that the Punjab Lok Congress would contest the Assembly elections in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.