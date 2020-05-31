National

Amarinder warns China against any attempt at intrusion

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh. File

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh. File   | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR

We do not want war but will not tolerate bullying by Beijing, says Punjab Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday warned China against any attempt to intrude into Indian territory, saying the country will not back off in the face of its intimidation, even as he underscored the need for diplomatic solution to the escalating border tension.

Also read: Awful silence: On India-China standoff

“While we do not want war, we will not tolerate any bullying by Beijing,” said the Chief Minister, warning the neighbouring country against taking India lightly. “This is not 1962,” he said, making it clear that if China did not stop indulging in intimidating behaviour, it would have to pay the price.

“The Army is ready to give a befitting reply and China should not take any chances,” he said during a Facebook live session. “We don’t want war with any nation and want the situation to improve, but if they keep behaving like this we won’t have any other option left,” he said.

Captain Amarinder said China cannot stop India from building any infrastructure on its side of the border. “They don’t listen to us when we object to them making roads inside our area in Aksai Chin, but when we make one road inside our area they react with aggression.”

Also read: LAC standoff | India-China border row will be resolved through diplomacy, says Rajnath Singh

On the attempts by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of the secessionist Sikhs for Justice outfit to instigate people and foment trouble, Captain Amarinder said he will not let Punjab’s hard-earned peace be disturbed at any cost by any foreign elements. He warned Pannu of dire consequences if he did not stop trying to destabilise the State.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 2:43:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/amarinder-warns-china-against-any-attempt-at-intrusion/article31713366.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY