Amarinder warns China against any attempt at intrusion

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday warned China against any attempt to intrude into Indian territory, saying the country will not back off in the face of its intimidation, even as he underscored the need for diplomatic solution to the escalating border tension.

Also read: Awful silence: On India-China standoff

“While we do not want war, we will not tolerate any bullying by Beijing,” said the Chief Minister, warning the neighbouring country against taking India lightly. “This is not 1962,” he said, making it clear that if China did not stop indulging in intimidating behaviour, it would have to pay the price.

“The Army is ready to give a befitting reply and China should not take any chances,” he said during a Facebook live session. “We don’t want war with any nation and want the situation to improve, but if they keep behaving like this we won’t have any other option left,” he said.

Captain Amarinder said China cannot stop India from building any infrastructure on its side of the border. “They don’t listen to us when we object to them making roads inside our area in Aksai Chin, but when we make one road inside our area they react with aggression.”

Also read: LAC standoff | India-China border row will be resolved through diplomacy, says Rajnath Singh

On the attempts by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of the secessionist Sikhs for Justice outfit to instigate people and foment trouble, Captain Amarinder said he will not let Punjab’s hard-earned peace be disturbed at any cost by any foreign elements. He warned Pannu of dire consequences if he did not stop trying to destabilise the State.