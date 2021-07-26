Amarinder Singh vs Sidhu | Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar

26 July 2021 21:00 IST

A video explainer on the current tussle between Amarinder Singh vs Navjot Singh Sidhu in Punjab

In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we move to the poll State of Punjab. The political tussle between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has reached a temporary relief.

Mr. Sidhu was recently appointed president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, the ceremony of which was attended by Mr. Singh.

What does this ramshackle truce mean for the party in Punjab? What does it mean for other parties like Akali Dal, BJP, Aam Aadmi Party ahead of Punjab Elections?

