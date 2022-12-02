  1. EPaper
Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar made BJP national executive members

The BJP also appointed former Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill its national spokesperson

December 02, 2022 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The BJP Friday appointed ex-Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh as member of its national executive. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP Friday appointed ex-Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar as well as its former Uttar Pradesh president Swatantra Dev Singh as members of its national executive.

It also appointed former Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill its national spokesperson, the party said in a statement.

Madan Kaushik, Vishnu Deo Sai, its former presidents of Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh respectively, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Manoranjan Kalia and Amanjot Kaur Ramoowalia, all three from Punjab, have been made special invitees to the national executive, it added.

