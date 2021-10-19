Amarinder Singh says will launch his own party, open to seat arrangement with BJP

New Delhi

Amarinder Singh also said he will not rest until he secures the future of “my people and my state”.

Ahead of 2022 assembly election, former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced to launch his own political party, saying that an alliance with the BJP was on card, if the ongoing farmers’ protest against agriculture laws was resolved.

Capt. Amarinder, who had last month quit from his position on the pretext of being ‘humiliated’, said that that his party will work towards forming with like-minded parties including breakaway Akali Dal groups.

“The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year,” said Capt. Amarinder, quoted by his media advisor Raveen Thkural on Twitter.

In another tweet he said “Hopeful of a seat arrangement with @BJP4India in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if #FarmersProtest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa & Brahmpura factions”

“I will not rest till I can secure the future of my people and my State. Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal & external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake,” added another tweet.

After the Congress high command cornered Cap Amarinder into resigning from his post, the two-time Chief Minister made had it clear that he would explore and exercise his political option at an appropriate time.