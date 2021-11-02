National

Amarinder Singh resigns from Congress

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh. File | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar
PTI Chandigarh 02 November 2021 18:11 IST
Updated: 02 November 2021 18:12 IST

The Former CM announces new political party Punjab Lok Congress.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress on Tuesday.

He sent a seven-page resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, sources said.

Mr. Singh had quit as the Punjab chief minister in September amid a bitter power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu.

Advertising
Advertising

A few days ago, Mr. Singh had dismissed reports of back channel talks with the Congress as “incorrect”, saying the time for rapprochement was over and his decision to leave the grand old party was final.

He has indicated that he will float a political party ahead of Assembly polls in Punjab.

Comments
More In Other States National
Punjab
Read more...