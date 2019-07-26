Amarinder Singh gives double promotion to Kargil war hero

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered double promotion of a Vir Chakra awardee who was a senior traffic constable in Sangrur district, to Assistant Sub-Inspector. The CM said his credentials were ignored by the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP government when he was recruited in 2010.

“Satpal Singh had to suffer the ignominy of working as a senior constable because of the failure of the Akalis to give him due recognition,” he said.

An official spokesperson said Satpal Singh, who joined the police after he was discharged from the Army, was awarded a double promotion in recognition of his valiant contribution during the Kargil war. He would be named Assistant Sub-Inspector.

Mr. Satpal was posted in the Drass sector during Operation Vijay. He was part of the team that helped the Indian Army capture Tiger Hill. He killed Captain Karnal Sher Khan, of Pakistan’s Northern Light Infantry, and three others. Sher Khan was later honoured with Nishan-e-Haider, Pakistan’s highest gallantry award, on the recommendation of an Indian brigade commander who vouched for his bravery on the icy heights.