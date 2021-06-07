Amarinder orders extension of restrictions to June 15 with certain relaxations

Case positivity declines to 3.2% and active cases coming down

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday ordered extension of COVID restrictions to June 15 with certain relaxations, including opening of shops till 6 p.m. and private offices to function at 50% strength.

Night curfew will remain in force from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays, including Saturdays, but regular weekend curfew will continue on Sundays, he said.

With case positivity declining to 3.2% and active cases also coming down, gatherings up to 20 people are allowed at weddings and cremations. Entry restrictions (negative COVID test-vaccination) on arrivals in the State have also been done away with.

Recruitment exams will be allowed to be held subject to adherence to social distancing and other norms, though the Chief Minister said online mode should be preferred. Sports training for national and international events has also been permitted and the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs has been asked to issue the guidelines, which shall have to be strictly adhered to.

Reviewing the pandemic situation virtually with Ministers, police and administrative officials and health experts, the Chief Minister said district administrations may determine opening of non-essential shops, including on weekend, on the basis of local situation, while ensuring that crowding leading to spread of COVID-19 is avoided. On government offices, he said attendance can be decided by the head of the office concerned but co-morbid/disabled employees may be exempted.

Gyms and restaurants

Further relaxations will be allowed in the coming weeks if the cases continue to decline, said the Chief Minister, adding that gyms and restaurants could be opened after a week with 50%, and other conditions as per expert advice, if the situation improves further. Owners and workers of the gyms and restaurants should get themselves vaccinated prior to the reopening.

Referring to the spread of black fungus (mucormycosis), the Chief Minister said there are 381 cases in the State, of which 38 have already been cured and 265 are undergoing treatment. There is adequate supply of drugs, he assured the people, adding that his government would continue to augment the supplies and ensure that there is no shortage of any essential drug.