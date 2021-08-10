Amarinder meets Sonia in Delhi

NEW DELHI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met Congress president Sonia Gandhi here on Tuesday, amid talk of a possible Cabinet reshuffle in the State.

This is Mr. Singh’s first meeting with Ms. Gandhi after the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress president, which the Chief Minister had initially opposed.

Sources said Mr. Singh was likely to discuss the names of potential candidates for the Cabinet reshuffle, and the political situation in Punjab, which goes to the polls early next year. They said Mr. Singh was likely to take up Mr. Sidhu's continuous attacks on the Punjab government with Ms. Gandhi.

The Chief Minister was also expected to discuss the progress made on 18 issues raised by an AICC panel headed by senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and present the action taken report.

The 18 issues include taking action against the drug mafia and transport mafia and those involved in the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib.