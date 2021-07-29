Amarinder asks PM to reopen Kartarpur Corridor

CHANDIGARH

29 July 2021 04:06 IST

Movement to Katarpur was suspended in March 2020.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor, in view of the improvement in the COVID-19 situation, to enable devotees to visit the historic shrine in Pakistan.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Captain (retd) Amarinder said his government would be happy to work in conjunction with the Government of India to ensure adherence to proper COVID-19 protocols, including testing and vaccination of pilgrims using the Corridor.

The movement of devotees to Kartarpur, located across the international border in Pakistan, through the Corridor was suspended in March 2020. “The COVID-19 situation in Punjab has shown signs of significant improvement in the past one month and I am happy to share that yesterday, no COVID-19 related death was reported after a period of almost one year,” he wrote. He said that in the changed scenario, the people had obviously once again expressed their desire to have darshan at Gurudwara Darbar Sahib.

“We have been fortunate that the Kartarpur Corridor was opened on the auspicious occasion of the 550th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji in November 2019,” the Chief Minister said.