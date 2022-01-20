Amar Jawan Jyoti to be extinguished after 50 years, merged with flame at National War Memorial

New Delhi

20 January 2022 23:38 IST

The Amar Jawan Jyoti was constructed as a memorial for Indian soldiers who were killed in action in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which India won, leading to the creation of Bangladesh

The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate will be extinguished after 50 years and merged with the flame at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on January 21, military officials said.

The Amar Jawan Jyoti was constructed as a memorial for Indian soldiers who were killed in action in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which India won, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. It was inaugurated by the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, on January 26, 1972.

Military officials said on January 20 that the flame of the Amar Jawan Jyoti will be extinguished on January 21 afternoon and merged with the flame at the National War Memorial, which is just 400 metres away on the other side of India Gate.

Advertising

Advertising

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on February 25, 2019, inaugurated the National War Memorial, where names of 25,942 soldiers have been inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets.