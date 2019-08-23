Always said demonising Modi wrong: Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Friday supported former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh’s comments that “demonising Prime Minister Narendra Modi” did not help the Opposition.

“Always said demonising #Modi wrong. No only is he #PM of nation, a one way opposition actually helps him. Acts are always good, bad & indifferent — they must be judged issue wise and not person wise. Certainly, #ujjawala scheme is only one amongst other good deeds,” tweeted Mr. Singhvi with the hashtag #Jairamramesh.

At a book launch on Wednesday, Mr. Ramesh said the “development model of Prime Minister Modi is not a complete negative story”.

The former Union Minister’s comments stand out, as the Congress’s 2019 campaign was mostly centred around Mr. Modi’s style of leadership and functioning that was ‘destroying the idea of India.’

Mr. Ramesh said the Opposition must recognise the work done by Mr. Modi, for which he was voted back to power with 30% of the electorate choosing him.

As an example of success, Mr. Ramesh had cited the Ujjwala scheme — offering free LPG gas connection along with a cylinders to Below Poverty Line families — that paid off rich political dividends. “He [Mr. Modi] talks in a language that connects him with the people. Unless we recognise that he is doing things which people recognise and which have not been done in the past, we are not going to able to confront this guy,” he said.