National

Alwar police withdraw order asking Muslim policemen to shave beards

The Alwar police during an election patrol on November 15. For representation.

The Alwar police during an election patrol on November 15. For representation.   | Photo Credit: Alwar Police Twitter handle

more-in

“Policemen should not only work in an unbiased manner but they should also look unbiased,” the SP said about the order.

The police in Rajasthan’s Alwar district ordered nine Muslim members of the force to shave their beards, only to withdraw its instructions a day later.

The original order on Thursday asked nine policemen to cut their beards so that they acted and looked "unbiased".

As the news got out, Alwar Superintendent of Police Anil Paris Deshmukh withdrew his own order on Friday.

Police said they had earlier given permission to 32 Muslim personnel to sport their beard. The Thursday’s order withdrew this permission for nine of them.

Permission was not revoked for the remaining 23 policemen, police said.

“Policemen should not only work in an unbiased manner but they should also look unbiased,” the SP initially told reporters.

“There is a provision of the State government which allows the HoD (head of department) to permit policemen to keep beards," he said. "Under the provision, 32 policemen were given permission. The permission for nine policemen was cancelled while for the rest of them it stands unchanged,” he added.

Mr. Deshmukh had said the decision can be reconsidered and those dissatisfied with it can approach the department.

On Friday, while withdrawing the order, he said, it was an administrative order which has been withdrawn after representation from the aggrieved policemen.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
religion and belief
Rajasthan
police
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2019 8:55:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/alwar-police-ask-muslim-cops-to-shave-beards-to-look-unbiased/article30051362.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY