Alwar farmers weep over plunging onion prices

December 20, 2022 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - Alwar

Huddled around in knots, the farmers sit at the fringes of the ground at Malakhera, where in a few hours former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is to address a public meeting. Politics is the last thing on their mind, instead, they are discussing whether it is worth the money and effort to harvest the onion crop standing on their lands.

Currently, depending on the quality, 60 kg onion sells for ₹150-300 at the local agricultural market. “We spend ₹50,000-₹60,000 per bigha [around 0.6 acre] to grow onions and in return we aren’t even getting ₹10,000. It is far better for us to feed it to the cattle rather than transporting it to the market,” said Ram Avtaar Sain of Rajgarh in Alwar.

Given the dismal returns expected, the farm-to-market journey for these onion farmers is daunting. “The crop is sold in 60 kg gunny bags, that cost us ₹45 each, the labour charge for harvesting 60 kg onion is roughly ₹100 and add to this another ₹50 to transport it to the market. At the current rate at which it is selling, we will not even recover the harvesting and transportation cost,” Kailash Gujjar, another participant at the rally, explains.

After two consecutive seasons of depressed demand, the farmers in the region are worried about losing their lands. “The input cost of the onion crop is high. The seed is expensive and it is labour intensive. Sowing as well as harvesting is done manually. I am not going to recover even one-tenth of what I invested. I have no option but to sell my land to settle the debt,” Ram Chander Ahlawat dejectedly said.

At the political rally of Congress, the anger is first directed at the Ashok Gehlot government but many in the crowd also hold the Narendra Modi government equally culpable. “Onion exports have been curtailed by the Union government. If they open it up, prices would automatically rise and our lives would be saved,” Majlid Khan said.

While the onion prices are an immediate concern, discontent with the State government is palpable. “In this very ground during the last Assembly elections Rahul Gandhi had promised loan waiver for us. He had claimed that it would be implemented within 10 days, but that didn’t happen. We have come here to remind him of his promise,” said Om Prakash Jat, who has been sitting at the ground since 11:00 a.m., more than four hours before Rahul Gandhi spoke.

The list of unmet promises includes the Eastern Regional Canal to supply water to 13 districts in the region. But this issue predates the Gehlot government. “Two governments have gone by but the irrigation canal hasn’t yet reached us. Every year, our money goes down the borewell’s bottomless pit, pushing us into poverty,” rued a farmer. There is no way of knowing whether water would be found at the end of digging, which makes it even more difficult. “It costs nearly ₹3 lakh for one such session of digging. Sometimes one is just misfortunate enough that even after digging 500 feet, there is no water,” Ram Dayal Gujjar, another spectator said.