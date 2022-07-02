AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair argues for bail after police add charges of conspiracy, evidence destruction and FCRA violations

Mohammed Zubair | Photo Credit: The Hindu

July 02, 2022 12:25 IST

Police produced Mr. Zubair in court and sought 14 days judicial custody for him, noting they may need further police remand at a later stage

Even as the Delhi Police on July 2 submitted before a Patiala House court that they had added charges of criminal conspiracy, evidence destruction and violations of the Foreign Controbution Regulation Act (FCRA) against Alt-News cofounder Mohd Zubair — a day after they seized his laptop from Bengaluru, Advocate Vrinda Grover moved a bail application for Mr. Zubair, raising grave apprehension that his device may be tampered with.

Ms. Grover submitted before CMM Snigdha Sarvaria that the Delhi Police Special Cell had travelled all the way to Bengaluru to seize his devices but did not take a technician with them who could generate the hash value for the device.

“It is standard practice while seizing devices to generate this value so it can he known if there has been any tampering. Moreover, they have in the seizure memo also said that they have not sealed the seized devices as they need to analyse it. We are not disputing that analysis needed but snactity and integrity of data has to be preserved,” Ms. Grover submitted.

Mr. Zubair moved a bail application in the case after the Delhi Police produced him in court on July 2 upon the expiry of their police custody. The police said they do not need his custody for the time being and hence sought 14 days judicial custody, after which the bail plea was moved.

In their application, the police said they were adding Section 201 (evidence destruction) of IPC because he had brought a “wiped phone” to the interrogation; 120B of the IPC (criminal conspiracy); and Section 35 of the FCRA because they had discovered alleged transactions from foreign countries.

Arguing for bail, Ms. Grover firstly reiterated the points made earlier that the offences initially added (153A and 295A of IPC) are not made out. She went on to argue on the charges added on Saturday one by one.

On the subject of deleting things from his phone, Ms. Grover submitted that the phone in question was not the one from which the tweet was made. “It js private property. I can do whatever I want with it. I was not told this phone is required for the case and neither was I asked to bring any phone to the questioning. No aspersion can be cast for this. 201 is for evidence. This is not evidence. This is not a police state.”

Moving on to the charge of criminal conspiracy, Ms. Grover asked how the police could allege Mr. Zubair conspired with himself as he was the only accused in the case.

Continuing on to the FCRA charge, Ms. Grover submitted that the police had regrettably leaked information about this to the media before making these submissions in court. “Police leaked to the media that the foreign funds were received by Praavada Media. Court has been misled by saying the accused has received this.

The money has gone to a Section 8 company. How can they submit that Mr. Zubair got this money? I categorically state that there is no such transactions into my account.”

The prosecutor appearing for the Delhi Police went on to submit that Mr. Zubair was a Director in the said company. He had first said, “As per our analysis of CDR, Mr Zubair has accepted through Razorpay, funds from Pakistan, Syria, Australia, Singapore and several other Gulf countries,” and then added later that these funds were in fact received by Praavada Media.

Further submitting that they had an apprehension of Mr. Zubair’s devices being tampered with, Ms. Grover argued that this showed how the police were on a fishing inquiry to secure the devices and then add charges as and when the please.

“The tweet has a film that is approved by the CBFC and approved for all. It is available on websites and is also trending now, courtesy Cypad. From 1983 to 2022, this film has caused no murmur, disturbance anywhere. Now, they are saying this is so sensitive and provocative that it will cause disturbance. They have not asked Twitter to take it down. There cannot be a more brazen case of mala fide. They have no prima facie case. Entire proceedings from this is illegal. It is malicious prosecution and they know it,” Ms. Grover said.

In their arguments, the prosecution submitted, “It is not simple case. Intentionally, particular word ‘2014’ used and that image was chosen. Why that image?”

Moreover, they said that the delay between the tweet and the FIR was not relevant as it was an alleged continuing offence. Following this, the prosecution came to the apprehension lf tampering, asking, “Why the apprehension? We have put on record that we are not sealing it because we need to analyse it. What is wrong with it?”

Rebutting this, Ms. Grover said, “I am putting on record a constitutional and legal objection to being asked such a question. I am saying you are abusing your power. Don’t ask me why am I apprhensive. I am asking why you are indulging in illegallities.”

At the end of arguments, the CMM said that the evidence and material left to be gathered is documentary and electronic in nature and asked the police why they need Mr. Zubair to be in judicial custody.

The prosecution submitted that they may need further police remand of his once they have recovered the material so that he can be confronted with them. The court has reserved its order for later today.