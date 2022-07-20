Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair released from Tihar

Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair. File | Photo Credit: PTI

July 20, 2022 20:44 IST

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was released from Tihar on Wednesday night, hours after being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in all FIRs lodged in Uttar Pradesh against him for alleged hate speech, prison officials said on Wednesday.

Mr. Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through his tweets.

Multiple FIRs were lodged against him in U.P. — two in Hathras and one each in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, and at Chandauli police station — on similar charges.

“Mohd Zubair has been released from Tihar,” a senior official confirmed.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court ordered the release of Mr. Zubair on interim bail, saying “exercise of the power of arrest must be pursued sparingly” and transferred all the cases in U.P. to Delhi.

The court said it finds “no reason or justification for the deprivation of his liberty to persist any further” and ordered disbanding of the SIT, constituted by the U.P. Police.