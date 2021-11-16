Allow varsities to hold in-person classes: RJD MP

Manoj K Jha writes to Education Minister seeking extension of time for PhD students

RJD MP Manoj K Jha. in a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, has urged him to ensure that the universities are allowed to hold in-person classes, saying that the digital divide is creating a large pool of students who are dropping out of formal education.

“For far too many students their long drawn out displacement from campuses has tragically meant dropping out of the formal education system. If we also account for school education, the net impact is that several generations of Indian students have been adversely impacted, perhaps irrevocably,” Mr. Jha said.

The phase-wise opening of universities must not be discriminatory and not favour students enrolled in some disciplines more than the others. Universities should be directed to take decisions in a participatory manner and in discussion with students too.

Mr. Jha also argued that M.Phil and PhD students who were slated to submit their thesis in 2020 and 2021 should be given additional extension of a semester. “Students who are now in their third and fourth year of PhD should also be given one year’s extension. This will allow them to plan their research better and consult libraries and archives in person, as well as make up for the lost time for fieldwork or lab work. Due resources for extension of various public scholarships for these students should be provided to universities,” he wrote.