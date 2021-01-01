Allow last rites of 3 youth killed in Srinagar encounter as per family wishes: Mehbooba writes to L-G

Srinagar:

01 January 2021 13:26 IST

The encounter which left three ‘militants’ dead in Lawaypora area took place on December 30

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and sought his intervention to allow the families of the three alleged militants killed in an encounter on December 30 “to be allowed burial as per the wishes of the family”.

“I urge you to intervene and ensure that these families get a chance to perform the last rites as per their wishes. Questions are also looming over this encounter and there are conflicting versions and reports from police and the Army. Justice can be served only if it is swift and I request you to initiate an impartial investigation into the matter,” the letter reads.

She also called for rethinking of the strategy of the government not to return the bodies.

“I am aware that the administration is apprehensive about returning the bodies to the families, but this callous decision will only exacerbate their sense of loss and pain. One hopes you rethink the decision and allow them to get closure. A mother who grieves the sudden and tragic death of her beloved son shouldn’t be deprived of the last chance to see his face. Nor does she deserve to have to beg for his body. This is simply inhuman and unacceptable,” she said.

The former Chief Minister said this incident came on the heels of an inquiry report that held an Army captain responsible for a fake encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian.

Srinagar witnessed an encounter on December 30, which left three “militants” dead in Lawaypora area. The police said they were not listed militants but underlined that “two were associates of militants”. However, the family claimed that “none of them was a militant” and were “students”.