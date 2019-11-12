National

‘Allot land for mosque in acquired 67-acre area’

more-in

Otherwise we will reject offer: litigant

The five acres of land to be allocated for building a mosque under the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute should be within the 67 acres of acquired land in Ayodhya, Iqbal Ansari, a main litigant in the case, and several other local Muslim leaders have demanded.

The Central government had acquired the land, including the disputed site, in 1991.

“If they want to give us the land, they must give us according to our convenience and only in that acquired land of 67 acres. Then we will take it. Otherwise we will reject the offer, as people are saying ‘Go out of Chaudah Kos and construct masjid there’. This is not fair,” Mr. Ansari said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 12, 2019 3:20:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/allot-land-for-mosque-in-acquired-67-acre-area/article29948485.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY