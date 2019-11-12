‘Allot land for mosque in acquired 67-acre area’

The five acres of land to be allocated for building a mosque under the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute should be within the 67 acres of acquired land in Ayodhya, Iqbal Ansari, a main litigant in the case, and several other local Muslim leaders have demanded.

The Central government had acquired the land, including the disputed site, in 1991.

“If they want to give us the land, they must give us according to our convenience and only in that acquired land of 67 acres. Then we will take it. Otherwise we will reject the offer, as people are saying ‘Go out of Chaudah Kos and construct masjid there’. This is not fair,” Mr. Ansari said.