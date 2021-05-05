Allocation of additional foodgrain for May, June

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval to the allocation of additional foodgrain to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for May and June.

In a statement, the government said the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved additional 5 kg of foodgrain a person a month for the 79.88 crore beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act. The government said the additional foodgrain would cost ₹25,332.92 crore.

“Additional allocation will ameliorate the hardships faced by poor due to economic disruption caused by coronavirus. No poor family will suffer on account of non-availability of food-grains due to disruption in the next two months,” the government said.