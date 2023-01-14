Allies JD(U), RJD take differing stands on controversy over religious texts; Bihar Minister sticks to statement

January 14, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - Patna

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Janata Dal (United), allies in Bihar’s mahagathbandhan government, have taken differing stands on the controversy sparked by State Education Minister Chandrashekhar’s statement that texts such as the Ramcharitmanas, Manusmriti and Bunch of Thoughts “spread hatred in society”.

While the JD(U) has condemned the Minister’s statement and urged him to retract it, the RJD has thrown its weight behind its senior party leader amid demands from the Bharatiya Janata Party to sack Mr. Chandrashekhar for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The statement was made in haste and without much thought, senior JD(U) leader and Minister Ashok Choudhary said in Patna on Friday. “The Ramcharitmanas is a religious text of the Hindus. Speaking against it is not welcome. A narrative has been created that we are anti-Hindus. We condemn this statement and urge him to take it back,” Mr. Choudhary said.

Mr. Chandrashekhar has the backing of the “entire RJD family” and “we are ready to fight this battle”, said RJD State president Jagadanand Singh at the party’s office in the State capital. He added that “Mandal (politics involving the backward classes) will never be defeated by Kamandal (a metaphor for Hindutva politics)”.

“We are following the path of [socialist leader] Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia. Chandrashekhar bhai is walking on the path that the socialist leaders had exhorted us to take,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chandrashekhar remained unfazed by the controversy and said “there is no question of taking my statement back”. “Ashok Choudhary should be better read about the reason why Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar [the father of the Constitution] had burnt copies of the Manusmriti,” the Minister said, responding to the senior JD(U) leader’s comment.

On Friday, advocate Amarendra Kumar Amar filed a plea before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Begusarai seeking action against Mr. Chandrashekhar under Sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly promoting disharmony between religious groups and hurting religious sentiments.